Columbia India Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIN) Trading Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Columbia India Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCIN – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.77 and last traded at $13.77. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

Columbia India Small Cap ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average is $13.77.

Columbia India Small Cap ETF Company Profile

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EGShares India Small Cap exchange-traded fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of the Indxx India Small Cap Index. The index is a free-float market capitalization weighted stock market index consists of a representative sample of Indian companies that Indxx LLC determines to be the representative of small market cap companies in India. It invests in a range of sectors, such as financials, consumer goods, industrials, health care, utilities, basic materials, consumer services, oil and gas, technology, and telecommunications.

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