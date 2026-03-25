Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE RFI opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.48. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $12.23.

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Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

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Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc (NYSE:RFI) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in real estate securities. Managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc, the fund employs a research‐driven, flexible strategy designed to capture income and growth opportunities within the global real estate sector.

The fund’s portfolio typically includes a diversified mix of real estate investment trusts (REITs), real estate operating companies, preferred and convertible securities, and other real estate-related fixed-income instruments.

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