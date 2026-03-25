Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:RNP)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:RNP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.62. The stock had a trading volume of 12,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,823. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average is $20.92.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers® REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc (NYSE: RNP) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation. The Fund pursues its objectives by investing primarily in equity real estate investment trusts (REITs) and preferred securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. real estate companies. It employs a research-driven, bottom-up selection process to identify securities that offer attractive income yields while seeking to manage downside risk through diversification across sectors and geographies.

In its equity portfolio, the Fund typically holds shares of publicly traded REITs spanning property types such as industrial, office, retail, residential and specialty real estate.

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