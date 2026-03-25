Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:RLTY)

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:RLTY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th.

Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE RLTY opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09. Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97.

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Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

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Cohen & Steers Real Estate Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE: RLTY) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income, capital appreciation and capital gains. The fund pursues its objectives by investing primarily in publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and other real estate securities. It may also allocate a portion of its assets to preferred equity, real estate operating companies and debt instruments when market opportunities arise.

The fund’s portfolio spans a wide range of property sectors, including office, industrial, retail, residential and specialized real estate such as healthcare and lodging.

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