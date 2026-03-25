Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.131 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,245. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $18.38 and a 12 month high of $22.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average of $21.33.

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Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

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Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc (NYSE: LDP) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with current income while managing interest-rate sensitivity. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of preferred securities and other income-producing instruments, combining yield potential with a strategy tailored to limit fluctuations in response to changing interest-rate environments.

Its investment approach focuses on preferred and hybrid securities issued by corporations across sectors such as financial institutions, utilities, real estate investment trusts (REITs) and other industries.

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