Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Plans $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE UTF traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $25.70. 84,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,909. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $27.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.84.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE: UTF) is a closed-end management investment company that provides investors with exposure to global infrastructure assets. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund seeks to deliver total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. Since its inception in 2014, UTF has offered a vehicle for investors to access both equity and debt securities of companies operating in critical infrastructure sectors.

The fund’s portfolio is diversified across a range of infrastructure industries, including utilities, energy, transportation, and communications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.