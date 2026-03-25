Citizens Jmp Upgrades Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) to “Outperform”

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Citizens Jmp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Finviz reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Citizens Jmp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.13% from the stock’s current price.

FCPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Evercore cut their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Monday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

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Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average of $24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.82. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52 week low of $22.78 and a 52 week high of $28.98.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.04 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 38.20%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Four Corners Property Trust

In other news, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 7,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $200,478.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 765,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,521,389.05. This trade represents a 1.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Four Corners Property Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCPT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $830,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 185,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 477,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,016,000 after acquiring an additional 72,636 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 398.5% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 154,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 123,538 shares in the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Four Corners Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Four Corners Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring and managing single-tenant commercial properties subject to long-term, triple-net leases. The company targets industrial, manufacturing, distribution, office and retail facilities leased to creditworthy tenants. By concentrating on net-lease structures, Four Corners seeks to generate stable, predictable income streams and mitigate operating cost variability.

The firm’s core activities include sourcing off-market and broker-sourced acquisition opportunities, conducting rigorous credit and property due diligence, and structuring lease agreements that shift property taxes, insurance and maintenance expenses to tenants.

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