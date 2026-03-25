Citigroup (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired Rep. Jonathan L. Jackson

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson (Democratic-Illinois) recently bought shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). In a filing disclosed on March 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Citigroup stock on February 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY IRA” account.

Representative Jonathan L. Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

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Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 2/17/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) on 2/17/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 2/17/2026.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) on 2/17/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) on 2/11/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) on 2/11/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL) on 2/11/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 2/11/2026.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) on 2/5/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 2/5/2026.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.6%

Citigroup stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.47. The company had a trading volume of 11,073,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,171,149. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $125.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.90. The stock has a market cap of $200.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.50%.The company had revenue of $19.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.43%.

Key Citigroup News

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,091,810.15. The trade was a 48.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Citigroup by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 75,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after buying an additional 18,176 shares during the period. Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,994,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 61.5% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 57,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 21,720 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 27.2% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 16,171 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on C. Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 target price on Citigroup in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $135.00 target price on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Citigroup

About Representative Jackson

Jonathan Jackson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Jackson (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Illinois’ 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jonathan Jackson was born in Chicago, Illinois. Jackson graduated from Whitney Young High School. He earned an M.B.A. from Northwestern University. Jackson’s career experience includes working as an investment analyst and an entrepreneur.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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