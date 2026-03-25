China Minsheng (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

China Minsheng (OTCMKTS:CMAKY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.5050, but opened at $4.9350. China Minsheng shares last traded at $4.9350, with a volume of 596 shares trading hands.

China Minsheng Stock Up 9.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11.

Get China Minsheng alerts:

China Minsheng Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS: CMAKY) is a commercial bank that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to corporate and individual customers in the People’s Republic of China. The bank’s product suite encompasses corporate lending, small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) finance, retail banking products such as deposits and consumer loans, as well as trade finance and cash-management services for businesses.

In addition to traditional lending and deposit-taking, China Minsheng offers treasury and capital markets services, wealth management and private banking solutions, and asset-management products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Minsheng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Minsheng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.