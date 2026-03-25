Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Stock Price Up 12.2% – What’s Next?

Cellcom Israel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 12.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10. Approximately 643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Cellcom Israel Trading Up 12.2%

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.91.

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Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $307.28 million for the quarter. Cellcom Israel had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 5.98%.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile

Cellcom Israel Ltd. is a leading provider of wireless telecommunications services in Israel. Established in 1994 and headquartered in Netanya, the company operates one of the country’s most extensive cellular networks. Through its infrastructure, Cellcom delivers voice, messaging and data solutions to a broad customer base that includes individual consumers, small businesses and large enterprises.

The company’s core offerings encompass mobile voice plans, high-speed 4G and 5G data connectivity, international roaming and value-added content services.

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