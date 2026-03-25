Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.33, FiscalAI reports.

Celcuity Price Performance

Celcuity stock traded up $8.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.22. The company had a trading volume of 848,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -30.03 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 12.26 and a current ratio of 12.26. Celcuity has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $120.32.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CELC. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Celcuity in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Friday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Celcuity from $108.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Celcuity news, Director David Dalvey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,802,700. This trade represents a 18.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Celcuity

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Celcuity by 25.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its stake in Celcuity by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in Celcuity by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Celcuity in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Celcuity by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celcuity, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in precision oncology diagnostics. The company develops and commercializes predictive biomarker assays designed to identify which patients are most likely to benefit from targeted cancer therapies. By integrating functional profiling of tumor cells with molecular analyses, Celcuity seeks to optimize treatment selection and improve outcomes for patients with solid tumors.

Celcuity’s proprietary platform evaluates tumor cell sensitivity to various therapeutic agents using ex vivo assays that measure DNA damage response and other critical pathways.

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