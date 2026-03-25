Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS) Short Interest Update

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 71,373 shares, a decrease of 87.3% from the February 26th total of 559,840 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,056,435 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,056,435 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Up 0.3%
NYSEARCA:CGMS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.30. 629,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.34. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $28.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.71.
Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were given a $0.1148 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Company Profile
The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.
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