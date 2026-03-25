Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS) Short Interest Update

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 71,373 shares, a decrease of 87.3% from the February 26th total of 559,840 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,056,435 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,056,435 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:CGMS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.30. 629,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.34. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $28.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.71.

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Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were given a $0.1148 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,366,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616,255 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,404,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,572 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 49.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,524,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,817,000 after buying an additional 1,162,393 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,400,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,867,000 after buying an additional 1,155,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,202,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,686,000 after buying an additional 863,369 shares during the last quarter.

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The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

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