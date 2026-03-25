Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF $CGMS Shares Acquired by Skyline Advisors Inc.

Skyline Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,992 shares during the quarter. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Skyline Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $14,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,524,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,393 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,400,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,945 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,825,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,768,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,855,000 after buying an additional 410,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,338,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,404,000 after buying an additional 360,166 shares in the last quarter.

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Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGMS stock opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $28.08. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.71.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1148 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

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