Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGNG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 418,592 shares, a growth of 168.5% from the February 26th total of 155,901 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 836,880 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 836,880 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of CGNG stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.93. 330,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,798. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day moving average is $32.21. Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $35.12.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $663,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 22,639 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 58,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 30,265 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc lifted its holdings in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 443.9% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc now owns 83,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 68,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $621,000.

Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (CGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies from the emerging markets, may include frontier markets securities. CGNG was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

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