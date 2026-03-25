Capital Group Core Bond ETF $CGCB is Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 998,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,444 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Core Bond ETF makes up 4.8% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Capital Group Core Bond ETF worth $26,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurdan Capital Management LLC increased its position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Aurdan Capital Management LLC now owns 32,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 1,581,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,953,000 after purchasing an additional 15,093 shares in the last quarter. Asempa Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 607,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,136,000 after purchasing an additional 121,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panoramic Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Panoramic Capital Partners LLC now owns 751,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,922,000 after purchasing an additional 115,234 shares during the last quarter.

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Capital Group Core Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA CGCB opened at $26.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.63. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $26.91.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from Capital Group Core Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

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