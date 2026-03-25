Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Centuri (NYSE:CTRI) Price Target to $37.40

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $35.25 to $37.40 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CTRI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Centuri from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Centuri in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centuri presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.35.

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Centuri Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Centuri stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.52. The stock had a trading volume of 20,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,378. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Centuri has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $32.38.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Centuri had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $858.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centuri will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Centuri

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTRI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centuri by 164.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 95,585 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Centuri by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,847,000 after buying an additional 195,992 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Centuri by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centuri in the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Centuri by 6.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period.

Centuri Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centuri Construction Group, Inc (NYSE: CTRI) is a heavy civil contractor specializing in water and wastewater infrastructure projects. The company delivers end-to-end services encompassing design-build, engineering, procurement and construction for water transmission mains, wastewater force mains, treatment facilities, pump and lift stations, and stormwater management systems.

Centuri’s core offerings include pipeline installation and rehabilitation, civil sitework, earthwork, structural concrete and slope protection.

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