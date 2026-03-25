Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 27th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 1.07 per share on Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 1.1%

CM stock traded up C$1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$134.61. The company had a trading volume of 145,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,157. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$131.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$123.33. The firm has a market cap of C$123.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$76.17 and a 1-year high of C$143.80.

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Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$2.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.40 billion during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.4127341 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$135.00 to C$148.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$136.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$135.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$137.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$146.45.

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Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

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CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 15 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world.

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