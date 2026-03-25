Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL)

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Circle Internet Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Circle Internet Group from $190.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Circle Internet Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Circle Internet Group in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Circle Internet Group from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.29.

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Circle Internet Group Price Performance

Shares of CRCL stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.77. The stock had a trading volume of 18,689,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,090,575. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 billion and a PE ratio of -55.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.76. Circle Internet Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.90 and a fifty-two week high of $298.99.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $770.23 million for the quarter. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 23,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $2,084,023.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Fox-Geen sold 47,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,311,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 261,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,495,310. This trade represents a 15.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 482,195 shares of company stock valued at $46,809,227 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Trading of Circle Internet Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Circle Internet Group by 3,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Circle Internet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Circle Internet Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Circle Internet Group during the third quarter worth $33,000.

Key Headlines Impacting Circle Internet Group

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About Circle Internet Group

(Get Free Report)

Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL) is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USDC, a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

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