Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Price Target to $1.00

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of DocGo from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DocGo in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.38.

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DocGo Price Performance

Institutional Trading of DocGo

DCGO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 114,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,041. DocGo has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $62.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in DocGo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of DocGo during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in DocGo during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of DocGo in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DocGo, Inc is a U.S.-based integrated healthcare company that delivers on-demand and mobile healthcare services. The company’s business model centers on deploying customized medical clinics paired with a digital care platform to bring primary and acute care directly to patients. Through a combination of telemedicine and over-the-road medical units, DocGo addresses routine medical exams, chronic disease management, occupational health screenings, specialist consultations and urgent care interventions.

In addition to its mobile clinic fleet, DocGo’s digital platform offers 24/7 virtual care, facilitating remote consultations via video, phone or secure messaging.

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