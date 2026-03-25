BTC Development (NASDAQ:BDCI) Issues Earnings Results

BTC Development (NASDAQ:BDCI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

BTC Development Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ BDCI traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $9.97. 165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,268. BTC Development has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04.

Get BTC Development alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BTC Development

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in BTC Development in the fourth quarter valued at $5,255,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BTC Development during the 4th quarter worth about $3,734,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BTC Development during the 4th quarter worth about $4,004,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of BTC Development during the 4th quarter worth about $2,604,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BTC Development in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,082,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings started coverage on BTC Development in a report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “sell (e)” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised BTC Development to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BTC Development

About BTC Development

(Get Free Report)

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination involving one or more businesses or assets, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. To date, our efforts have been limited to organizational activities as well as activities related to this offering. We have not identified any acquisition target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any discussions, directly or indirectly, with respect to identifying any acquisition target.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BTC Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTC Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.