Brokerages Set Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Target Price at $126.43

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.4286.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INGR shares. Zacks Research raised Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th.

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Insider Transactions at Ingredion

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingredion

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $429,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,312. This represents a 10.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.44, for a total value of $42,165.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,448.40. This represents a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,685 shares of company stock worth $5,783,898. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 22,036.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,037,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,421 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Ingredion by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,994,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,949,000 after purchasing an additional 950,006 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,310,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,685,000 after purchasing an additional 701,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,207,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,101,000 after purchasing an additional 303,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $110.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.69. Ingredion has a fifty-two week low of $102.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.06). Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 10.10%.The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.8 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

About Ingredion

(Get Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company’s product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

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