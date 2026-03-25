Brokerages Set Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Price Target at $23.75

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.2857.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DAWN shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.50 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. JonesTrading lowered Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 29th.

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Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ DAWN opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -20.76 and a beta of -1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average is $10.26.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $53.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.81 million. Day One Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.85% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Lauren Merendino sold 5,814 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $67,442.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 60,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,821.20. The trade was a 8.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 6,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $70,354.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 312,025 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,490. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 36,461 shares of company stock worth $422,948 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,282,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,552,000 after buying an additional 101,047 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,464,000 after buying an additional 2,525,000 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. raised its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. now owns 4,705,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,173,000 after buying an additional 982,282 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,289,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,097,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,635,000 after acquiring an additional 79,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: DAWN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted therapies for oncology. The company employs a precision medicine approach, leveraging biomarker-driven strategies to identify patient populations most likely to respond to its investigational compounds. By concentrating on well-validated molecular drivers of cancer, Day One seeks to deliver first-in-class or best-in-class therapies with the potential for meaningful clinical benefit.

The company’s pipeline includes several small-molecule candidates in various stages of development.

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