Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) versus Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Critical Survey

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) and Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Boyd Group Services and Church & Dwight”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boyd Group Services $3.07 billion 1.11 $24.54 million $0.37 427.62 Church & Dwight $6.20 billion 3.60 $736.80 million $3.02 31.23

Analyst Recommendations

Church & Dwight has higher revenue and earnings than Boyd Group Services. Church & Dwight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boyd Group Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Boyd Group Services and Church & Dwight, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boyd Group Services 0 1 3 0 2.75 Church & Dwight 1 8 9 0 2.44

Church & Dwight has a consensus price target of $101.88, indicating a potential upside of 8.02%. Given Church & Dwight’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Church & Dwight is more favorable than Boyd Group Services.

Volatility and Risk

Boyd Group Services has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Church & Dwight has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Boyd Group Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of Church & Dwight shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Church & Dwight shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Boyd Group Services pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Church & Dwight pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Boyd Group Services pays out 118.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Church & Dwight pays out 40.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Church & Dwight has raised its dividend for 29 consecutive years. Church & Dwight is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Boyd Group Services and Church & Dwight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boyd Group Services 0.27% 2.70% 0.91% Church & Dwight 11.88% 20.05% 9.61%

Summary

Church & Dwight beats Boyd Group Services on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boyd Group Services

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Boyd Group Services Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States. In addition, the company operates a third-party administrator, Gerber National Claims Services that offers glass, emergency roadside, and first notice of loss services. It serves insurance companies and individual vehicle owners. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

About Church & Dwight

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Church & Dwight Co., Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements. The Consumer International segment is involved in the personal care, household and over-the-counter products in international subsidiary markets, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, China, and the United Kingdom. The SPD segment consists of sales to businesses and participates in three product areas namely, animal nutrition, specialty chemicals, and commercial and professional. The Corporate segment includes equity in earnings of affiliates. The company was founded by Dwight John and Austin Church in 1846 and is headquartered in Ewing, NJ.

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