Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. $BOOT Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp ET AL

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned approximately 0.12% of Boot Barn worth $6,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Boot Barn by 2,547.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 471,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,086,000 after buying an additional 453,396 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 46.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,033,000 after acquiring an additional 290,493 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 63.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 655,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,700,000 after acquiring an additional 254,296 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter worth about $34,790,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 132.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 352,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,469,000 after acquiring an additional 201,026 shares in the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on BOOT shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Boot Barn from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

Boot Barn Price Performance

NYSE:BOOT opened at $157.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.52. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.17 and a 1-year high of $210.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79. The company had revenue of $705.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.71 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Boot Barn has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.250-7.350 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boot Barn

(Free Report)

Boot Barn, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company operates full-price and outlet retail stores under the Boot Barn and BootBarn.com brands, offering a wide assortment of cowboy boots, work boots, casual and fashion footwear, western and work apparel, hats, belts and related accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar network, Boot Barn maintains an e-commerce platform to serve customers seeking ranch-and-rodeo style clothing and rugged workwear from coast to coast.

Founded in 1978 in Southern California, Boot Barn began as a single store catering to ranchers, farmworkers and western enthusiasts.

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