BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) Short Interest Down 70.9% in March

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 24,891 shares, a decrease of 70.9% from the February 26th total of 85,603 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,301 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,301 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon International Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPOA Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. RPOA Advisors Inc. now owns 4,271,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,483,000 after acquiring an additional 385,468 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 582,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,176,000 after acquiring an additional 29,191 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 457,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,373,000 after purchasing an additional 26,029 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 410,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,033,000 after purchasing an additional 19,951 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 334,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,964,000 after purchasing an additional 29,469 shares during the last quarter.

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BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BKIE stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.27. 90,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,205. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $68.09 and a 12 month high of $101.87. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.04.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Increases Dividend

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.0429 per share. This is a boost from BNY Mellon International Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $4.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th.

(Get Free Report)

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

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