BluMetric Environmental (CVE:BLM) Director Stephane May Purchases 20,000 Shares

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM – Get Free Report) Director Stephane May acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$48,846. This represents a 69.33% increase in their ownership of the stock.
BluMetric Environmental Stock Down 3.0%
Shares of BLM traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 20,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,080. BluMetric Environmental Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.88 and a 1-year high of C$1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.95 million, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 3.08.
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