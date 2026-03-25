BluMetric Environmental (CVE:BLM) Director Stephane May Purchases 20,000 Shares

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM – Get Free Report) Director Stephane May acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$48,846. This represents a 69.33% increase in their ownership of the stock.

BluMetric Environmental Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of BLM traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 20,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,080. BluMetric Environmental Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.88 and a 1-year high of C$1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.95 million, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

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BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solutions for environmental issues worldwide. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and wastewater treatment, and environmental contracting and management. It also provides environmental site assessment and remediation services, environmental engineering solutions, occupational hygiene and safety, geomatics, and fabrication and operation support services.

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