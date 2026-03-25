BKV (NYSE:BKV) Raised to Strong-Buy at Truist Financial

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Truist Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BKV. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BKV in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded BKV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of BKV in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of BKV in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on BKV from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

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BKV Stock Performance

Shares of BKV stock opened at $29.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.36. BKV has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $32.81.

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.08). BKV had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 17.16%.The company had revenue of $259.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BKV will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

BKV announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 18th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BKV

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKV. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BKV by 13.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after buying an additional 45,989 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in BKV by 37.9% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BKV in the second quarter worth about $8,215,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of BKV in the third quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BKV during the 4th quarter worth about $1,509,000.

BKV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas. BKV Corporation, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Banpu North America Corporation.

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