BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFUW) Short Interest Update

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFUW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 197 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the February 26th total of 1,374 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,607 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,607 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BitFuFu Stock Performance
FUFUW traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.13. 5,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,916. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.28. BitFuFu has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.57.
About BitFuFu
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