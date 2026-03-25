BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFUW) Short Interest Update

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFUW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 197 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the February 26th total of 1,374 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,607 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,607 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BitFuFu Stock Performance

FUFUW traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.13. 5,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,916. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.28. BitFuFu has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.57.

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BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

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