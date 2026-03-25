Biocorrx (BICX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Biocorrx (OTCMKTS:BICX – Get Free Report) is expected to post its resultson Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect Biocorrx to post earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter.
Biocorrx Stock Performance
Shares of BICX stock remained flat at $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday. 6 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.33. Biocorrx has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.36.
Biocorrx Company Profile
Further Reading
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