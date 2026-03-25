Biocorrx (BICX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Biocorrx (OTCMKTS:BICX – Get Free Report) is expected to post its resultson Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect Biocorrx to post earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter.

Biocorrx Stock Performance

Shares of BICX stock remained flat at $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday. 6 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.33. Biocorrx has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.36.

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Biocorrx Company Profile

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Further Reading

BioCorRx Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides treatment programs for substance abuse and related disorders in the United States. It distributes and licenses BioCorRx recovery program, a non-addictive and medication-assisted treatment program that includes a counseling program coupled with its proprietary naltrexone implant; and distributes UnCraveRx weight loss management program, a medically assisted weight management program to reduce food cravings combined with on-demand virtual lifestyle support, fitness, and nutrition.

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