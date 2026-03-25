Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) CFO Ivan Hyep Sells 9,200 Shares

Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) CFO Ivan Hyep sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $170,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 145,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,974.60. This represents a 5.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ivan Hyep also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 4th, Ivan Hyep sold 2,963 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $54,074.75.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Ivan Hyep sold 13,555 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $246,972.10.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Ivan Hyep sold 1,882 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $34,158.30.

Bicara Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ BCAX opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $994.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of -0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.42. Bicara Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $20.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCAX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Mizuho raised Bicara Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bicara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Bicara Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Bicara Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Bicara Therapeutics by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 73.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 419.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 1,015.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter.

Bicara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bicara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel neurohormone-based therapies for psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company’s research focuses on harnessing endogenous signaling pathways in the brain, with the goal of offering new treatment options for conditions that remain inadequately addressed by existing medications. Bicara applies proprietary peptide engineering and intranasal delivery platforms to optimize central nervous system uptake and therapeutic effect.

The company’s lead candidates include PST-001, an intranasal vasopressin-1A receptor antagonist in development for postpartum depression, and PST-002, an oxytocin receptor modulator being investigated for social anxiety and autism spectrum disorder.

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