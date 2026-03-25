Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Insider Sells $341,802.78 in Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) insider Todd Hartman sold 5,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $341,802.78. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 44,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,823,153.96. This trade represents a 10.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of BBY opened at $61.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.46. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $84.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.11.

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Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $13.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Best Buy has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.300-6.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Trending Headlines about Best Buy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.40%.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,947,415 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,810,904,000 after buying an additional 552,360 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 46.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,288 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after acquiring an additional 44,989 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 272.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 183,842 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after acquiring an additional 134,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,754,844 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $132,701,000 after acquiring an additional 39,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 155.9% during the third quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 157,400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $11,903,000 after acquiring an additional 95,900 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Best Buy from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Evercore restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.20.

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Best Buy Company Profile

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Best Buy Co, Inc is a leading North American consumer electronics retailer that sells a broad range of products including computers, mobile phones, televisions and home theater systems, major appliances, smart-home devices, gaming hardware and software, wearables and related accessories. The company operates through a mix of large-format stores, smaller specialty locations and an e-commerce platform, offering national and private-brand merchandise from major consumer-technology manufacturers as well as third-party sellers.

Beyond product retailing, Best Buy provides a suite of services aimed at installation, repair and ongoing technical support.

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