Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG) Trading 50% Higher – Should You Buy?

Bengal Energy Ltd. (TSE:BNG – Get Free Report) was up 50% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 1,248,330 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 901% from the average daily volume of 124,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Bengal Energy Stock Up 50.0%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$14.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Bengal Energy

(Get Free Report)

Bengal Energy Ltd is involved in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas reserves in Australia. It has two reportable operating segments the Australian oil and gas operations and corporate. Its producing assets are predominantly situated in Australia, in the Cooper Basin, a region featuring large hydrocarbon pools.

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