Bellway (LON:BWY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 91.20 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Bellway had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 5.66%.

Here are the key takeaways from Bellway’s conference call:

Get Bellway alerts:

Delivering full-year guidance underpinned by strong cash plans — management targets FY2026 underlying operating profit of £320–330m , volumes of 9,300–9,500 homes , an ASP around £325k and adjusted operating cash flow of £750–800m .

, volumes of , an ASP around and . Sales momentum has improved since the year start with a recent private sales rate of 0.66 (first six weeks) and regional strength in the North/Midlands (~0.75), while incentives are at c.5% and management says it does not plan to raise them.

(first six weeks) and regional strength in the North/Midlands (~0.75), while incentives are at c.5% and management says it does not plan to raise them. Margin pressure and inflation risks — H1 underlying operating margin fell 50bp to 10.5% (gross margin ~16.2%), driven by higher incentive use, lack of house price inflation, embedded build-cost inflation and potential further cost risk from the Middle East conflict.

(gross margin ~16.2%), driven by higher incentive use, lack of house price inflation, embedded build-cost inflation and potential further cost risk from the Middle East conflict. Balance sheet and capital allocation remain supportive — a large landbank of 94,000 plots , low adjusted gearing (~ 10.3% ), modest net debt of £72m at H1, a completed ~£64m of a £150m buyback and a clear focus on WIP efficiency to drive cash generation.

, low adjusted gearing (~ ), modest net debt of at H1, a completed ~£64m of a £150m buyback and a clear focus on WIP efficiency to drive cash generation. Building-safety position is well provided but uncertain — a provision of £507m with budgeted FY26 spend >£150m (partly dependent on ~£90m of government reimbursements) and £81m of recoveries recognized to date.

Bellway Stock Up 6.1%

Shares of BWY stock opened at GBX 1,870 on Wednesday. Bellway has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,763 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,998. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 4.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,597.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,605.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,150 price target on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,090 to GBX 3,100 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,280 to GBX 3,820 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,476 to GBX 3,461 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bellway currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,212.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bellway

About Bellway

(Get Free Report)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.