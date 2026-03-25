Beldex Hits One Day Volume of $13.80 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $638.66 million and approximately $13.80 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beldex has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0840 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,191.13 or 0.03051518 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00013583 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00005162 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,936,736,455 coins and its circulating supply is 7,606,436,455 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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