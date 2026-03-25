Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 5,631 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,631 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Vestwell Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.0%

About SPDR Gold Shares

Shares of GLD opened at $404.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $456.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $405.34. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $272.58 and a 12 month high of $509.70. The company has a market capitalization of $153.61 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09.

(Free Report)

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

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