Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 5,631 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,631 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Vestwell Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Headlines Impacting SPDR Gold Shares
Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold Shares this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Technical support near the 200-day moving average has produced a rebound and consolidation that could attract dip buyers and stabilize GLD if breakout confirmation follows. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: 200-Day Support Fuels Bullish Reversal
- Positive Sentiment: Tether’s announcement of a first full audit by a Big Four firm — at a time its gold holdings are said to be growing to “sovereign scale” — could underpin longer-term demand for allocated gold and related ETF flows, a supportive factor for GLD. With gold holdings reaching sovereign scale, Tether announces first full audit by ‘Big Four’ firm
- Positive Sentiment: BMO says the larger gold bull market is likely only paused (not over) amid the Iran war — a constructive medium/long-term view that can steady investor sentiment toward GLD. BMO says gold’s bull rally is not over, only paused during the Iran war
- Neutral Sentiment: Gold is attempting intraday recoveries amid mixed drivers (oil moves, headlines) but remains range-bound as traders wait for clearer macro or war-related catalysts. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Attempts To Rebound Despite Rising Oil Prices
- Neutral Sentiment: Intra-day technical levels and active-trader entry points are guiding short-term flows; expect choppy, two-sided trade that may produce quick swings in GLD volume. Gold market analysis for March 24 – key intra-day price entry levels for active traders
- Negative Sentiment: GLD has been hit by a multi-day selloff as higher US Treasury yields and a stronger dollar reduce the appeal of non‑yielding gold — a primary driver behind recent outflows and price declines. Gold ETFs Slide Deeper: More Short-Term Pain but Long-Term Gain?
- Negative Sentiment: Options-market skew and bearish positioning around GLD indicate traders are pricing further downside risk, raising the prospect of volatile sessions for the ETF. Gold Is Not a Haven in This War. How That Happened and Some Options for Your Money Now.
- Negative Sentiment: Liquidity-driven selling, central-bank selling concerns and forced liquidation dynamics tied to the Iran conflict have amplified downside pressure; analysts warn more volatility until selling abates. Gold’s sharp declines ‘echo risk-off episodes seen in 2008 and 2020′ as liquidity dynamics dominate fundamentals – World Gold Council
SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.0%
About SPDR Gold Shares
SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.
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