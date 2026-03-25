Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Cut to C$98.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$106.00 to C$98.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$106.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$108.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$106.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$118.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$112.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$106.08.

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Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 1.2%

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

TSE BNS traded up C$1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$96.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,202,214. The stock has a market capitalization of C$119.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$62.57 and a 1-year high of C$106.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$101.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$96.78.

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Bank of Nova Scotia is a global financial services provider. The bank has five business segments: Canadian banking, international banking, global wealth management, global banking and markets, and other. It offers a range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. The bank’s international operations span numerous countries and are more concentrated in Central and South America.

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