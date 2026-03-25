B. Riley Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Stock Price

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley Financial from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 147.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LCTX. D. Boral Capital raised their target price on Lineage Cell Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

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Lineage Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance

LCTX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.62. The company had a trading volume of 568,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,281. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69. The stock has a market cap of $402.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.74.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 436.47% and a negative return on equity of 76.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCTX. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $11,405,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,275,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 894.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,438,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,070 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 494.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,004,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 835,831 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,006,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,222,000 after purchasing an additional 524,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Lineage Cell Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel, allogeneic cell therapies built on pluripotent stem cell platforms. The company focuses on three primary therapeutic areas—retinal disease, neural repair and immune-effector cell oncology—leveraging its proprietary manufacturing processes to create off-the-shelf cell therapy candidates designed for broad patient populations.

Its lead candidate, OpRegen, comprises retinal pigment epithelium cells intended to slow or reverse vision loss in patients with geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration.

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