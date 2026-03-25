Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Shares Up 3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Free Report) shot up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.5140 and last traded at $0.5140. 3,825 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 42,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.4989.

Azimut Exploration Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57.

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About Azimut Exploration

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Azimut Exploration Inc (OTCMKTS: AZMTF) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the identification and delineation of large‐scale gold and base metal deposits in Quebec. The company’s primary business activities include the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties, with an emphasis on underexplored greenstone belts in the Abitibi region and the James Bay territory.

Azimut’s exploration model combines detailed geological mapping, multi‐disciplinary geophysical surveys and systematic geochemical sampling to generate high‐potential targets.

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