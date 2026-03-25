AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF (NASDAQ:PPI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF (NASDAQ:PPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This is a 22.7% increase from AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF Stock Performance

PPI traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.89. The company had a trading volume of 40,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,213. The company has a market capitalization of $99.85 million, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.92. AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $22.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.34.

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Institutional Trading of AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 171,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,899,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. Cascades Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Cascades Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 61,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 20,323 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 50,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 12,467 shares during the period.

About AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF

The Investment Managers Series Trust II AXS Astoria Real Assets ETF (PPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed asset allocation fund seeking long-term capital appreciation by holding real asset-like investments expected to benefit from rising costs of goods and services. PPI was launched on Dec 30, 2021 and is issued by AXS Investments.

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