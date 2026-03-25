Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU) Short Interest Down 71.7% in March

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,977 shares, a drop of 71.7% from the February 26th total of 17,588 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,087 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,087 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Finally, Align Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $125,138,000.

Get Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA AVMU traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.74. 4,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,480. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.16. Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $42.23 and a 52 week high of $47.14.

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were issued a $0.157 dividend. This is a positive change from Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

(Get Free Report)

The Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (AVMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in investment-grade US municipal securities. AVMU was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.