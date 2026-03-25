AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock Price Up 10.4% – What’s Next?

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 10.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $98.51 and last traded at $96.06. 17,948,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 14,966,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.98.

AST SpaceMobile News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AST SpaceMobile this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Sector rally from SpaceX IPO reports lifted space and satellite names, providing direct momentum to ASTS as investors rotate into industry leaders and higher-beta plays. Space stocks rally on reports of SpaceX’s imminent IPO filing

Sector rally from SpaceX IPO reports lifted space and satellite names, providing direct momentum to ASTS as investors rotate into industry leaders and higher-beta plays. Positive Sentiment: Morning market commentary noted ASTS jumped roughly double-digit intraday as momentum from SpaceX buzz and renewed interest in satellite-D2D stories pushed buyers back into the stock. AST SpaceMobile and Rocket Lab Climb 12%

Morning market commentary noted ASTS jumped roughly double-digit intraday as momentum from SpaceX buzz and renewed interest in satellite-D2D stories pushed buyers back into the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Company presentation at SATELLITE conference updated timelines and reiterated partnerships with 50+ mobile operators — progress that supports longer-term revenue potential but still leaves execution and timing risk (launch cadence, inflationary pressures). Conference Update Refines BlueBird Rollout

Company presentation at SATELLITE conference updated timelines and reiterated partnerships with 50+ mobile operators — progress that supports longer-term revenue potential but still leaves execution and timing risk (launch cadence, inflationary pressures). Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary highlights BlueBird 7 as a key upcoming catalyst; successful launch/validation would be positive, but investors should treat timing and commercial ramp as uncertain. ASTS Gearing Up for BlueBird 7 Launch

Market commentary highlights BlueBird 7 as a key upcoming catalyst; successful launch/validation would be positive, but investors should treat timing and commercial ramp as uncertain. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple short-interest notices in filings appear unreliable or show zero reported shares; the data releases are inconsistent and currently provide little clear signal on short-seller pressure.

Multiple short-interest notices in filings appear unreliable or show zero reported shares; the data releases are inconsistent and currently provide little clear signal on short-seller pressure. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares last week at about $88.88 per share, sharply reducing their stake — a near-term negative signal for some investors. CTO Insider Sale

Insider selling: CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares last week at about $88.88 per share, sharply reducing their stake — a near-term negative signal for some investors. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and analyst caution: commentary from some outlets warns ASTS may be priced for perfection and could face sharp downside if execution or commercial adoption lags. That narrative tempers enthusiasm from the sector rally. Analyst caution on valuation

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASTS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Monday, December 29th. B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Scotiabank cut AST SpaceMobile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $45.60 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $43.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $63.77.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Up 10.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.77 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.92.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.53 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 482.16%.The firm’s revenue was up 2731.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AST SpaceMobile

In related news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $3,555,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,180. This represents a 89.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTS. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About AST SpaceMobile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company’s core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

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