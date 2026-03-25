Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $3.23 EPS

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($3.23), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.74 million.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ARMP traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.61. 35,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,862. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.30.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. JonesTrading began coverage on Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armata Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARMP. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing targeted bacteriophage therapies to address antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections. The company’s proprietary platform harnesses naturally occurring viruses that selectively infect and destroy bacterial pathogens, offering a novel approach to combating drug-resistant strains that pose significant challenges in hospital and community settings.

Armata’s pipeline includes phage-based candidates aimed at Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a common cause of hospital-acquired pneumonia and infections in cystic fibrosis patients, as well as Staphylococcus aureus and other priority pathogens.

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