argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $999.2222.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARGX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of argenex from $925.00 to $890.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on argenex from $1,160.00 to $1,120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded argenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on argenex from $1,028.00 to $1,248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of argenex in a report on Wednesday, January 21st.

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argenex Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of argenex stock opened at $677.50 on Wednesday. argenex has a 52 week low of $510.05 and a 52 week high of $934.62. The stock has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $787.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $815.80.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $8.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. argenex had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 38.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that argenex will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On argenex

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of argenex by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 229,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,474,000 after acquiring an additional 23,864 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in argenex by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in argenex by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in argenex by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 211,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,160,000 after purchasing an additional 26,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in argenex by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

About argenex

(Get Free Report)

argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX) is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for severe autoimmune and neuromuscular diseases. The company uses its proprietary SIMPLE Antibody platform to generate differentiated antibodies and engineered Fc regions, and it pursues mechanisms that modulate the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) to reduce pathogenic IgG levels. Argenx’s research and development activities span target identification, preclinical development and late-stage clinical programs aimed at addressing unmet needs in immunology.

The company’s lead product, efgartigimod (marketed as Vyvgart), is an FcRn antagonist developed to reduce circulating IgG antibodies and treat IgG-mediated disorders.

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