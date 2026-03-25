aPriori Price Down 17.5% Over Last 7 Days (APR)

aPriori (APR) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One aPriori token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, aPriori has traded 17.5% lower against the US dollar. aPriori has a market cap of $32.24 million and approximately $10.37 million worth of aPriori was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,809.30 or 1.00006661 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71,659.89 or 0.99798593 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

aPriori Token Profile

aPriori launched on October 8th, 2025. aPriori’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 215,937,500 tokens. aPriori’s official Twitter account is @apriori. aPriori’s official website is apr.io.

aPriori Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aPriori (APR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. aPriori has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 215,937,500 in circulation. The last known price of aPriori is 0.1447724 USD and is up 2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $11,271,239.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apr.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aPriori directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aPriori should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aPriori using one of the exchanges listed above.

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