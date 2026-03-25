Ankr Trading Down 10.4% Over Last Week (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One Ankr token can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a total market cap of $50.03 million and approximately $27.76 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ankr has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001871 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00009480 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001574 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00004521 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ankr Profile

ANKR is a token. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.00495422 USD and is down -4.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 388 active market(s) with $28,531,751.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.