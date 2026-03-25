Andersen Group (NYSE:ANDG) Shares Down 4.3% – Should You Sell?

Andersen Group Inc. (NYSE:ANDG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.94 and last traded at $26.7040. 69,590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 328,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Andersen Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Andersen Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Andersen Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. William Blair raised shares of Andersen Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Andersen Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

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Andersen Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.94.

Andersen Group (NYSE:ANDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $170.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.64 million.

Institutional Trading of Andersen Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Andersen Group during the 4th quarter worth $45,987,000. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of Andersen Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,079,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Andersen Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,365,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Andersen Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,864,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Andersen Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,948,000.

About Andersen Group

(Get Free Report)

Our mission is to deliver exceptional client service grounded in integrity, transparency, and excellence. Since our founding in 2002, we have experienced rapid and sustained growth, powered by our people, our values and our relentless commitment to innovative, client-focused solutions. Building on the rich traditions and culture of the former Arthur Andersen, we are driven by a bold vision to lead in a complex global marketplace, creating lasting value for our clients, our people and our investors.

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