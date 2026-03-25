Analyzing American Bitcoin (NASDAQ:ABTC) & Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC)

American Bitcoin (NASDAQ:ABTC – Get Free Report) and Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Bitcoin and Global Arena”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Bitcoin $20.54 million 42.86 -$21.30 million ($0.45) -2.11 Global Arena $1.27 million 0.00 -$1.01 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Global Arena has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Bitcoin.

10.2% of American Bitcoin shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of American Bitcoin shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Global Arena shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Bitcoin and Global Arena’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Bitcoin -10.79% -5.57% -2.58% Global Arena N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

American Bitcoin has a beta of 3.81, indicating that its share price is 281% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Arena has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for American Bitcoin and Global Arena, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Bitcoin 1 0 2 0 2.33 Global Arena 0 0 0 0 0.00

American Bitcoin presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 321.45%. Given American Bitcoin’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe American Bitcoin is more favorable than Global Arena.

Summary

American Bitcoin beats Global Arena on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Bitcoin

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Gryphon Digital Mining is an innovative venture in the bitcoin space. Gryphon Digital Mining, formerly known as Akerna Corp., is based in DENVER.

About Global Arena

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Global Arena Holding Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled paper absentee/mail ballot and online election services in the United States. The company offers voter authentication and registration software, which authenticates and registers voting members in a data look-up system; and scanning and tabulation software, an advanced OMR/OCR/Barcode scanning and tabulation software, as well as an online voting platform. It also explores opportunities in the oil, gas, mineral, and energy business. The company provides its services to craft and trade organizations, labor unions, political parties, co-operatives and housing organizations, associations and professional societies, universities, and political organizations. The company was formerly known as Global Arena Holding Subsidiary Corp and changed its name to Global Arena Holding Inc. in May 2011. Global Arena Holding Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

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