Analysts Set Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Price Target at $65.55

Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.55.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th.

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Institutional Trading of Unilever

Unilever Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lane Brothers & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $956,000. Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $437,000. Advisortrust Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $414,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $60.65 on Wednesday. Unilever has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.64.

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.39 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Unilever will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.5547 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unilever PLC is a global consumer goods company with roots dating back to the early 20th century, formed from the merger of the British firm Lever Brothers and the Dutch company Margarine Unie. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded products in personal care, home care and foods and refreshments. Unilever’s corporate structure and listings reflect its long history in both the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, and it operates at scale across diverse consumer markets worldwide.

Unilever’s business is organized around major product categories—Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care and Foods & Refreshment—and includes numerous well-known consumer brands across those categories.

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