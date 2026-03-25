American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI) Trading 0% Higher – What’s Next?

American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.66 and last traded at $64.66. Approximately 22 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.63.

American Customer Satisfaction ETF Trading Up 0.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $100.22 million, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.67 and its 200-day moving average is $66.57.

American Customer Satisfaction ETF Company Profile

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The American Customer Satisfaction ETF (ACSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large-cap companies assigned with the highest customer satisfaction scores. Holdings are weighted equally within each industry. ACSI was launched on Nov 1, 2016 and is managed by Exponential ETFs.

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