American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT) Short Interest Update

American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (NYSEARCA:QINT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,990 shares, a drop of 68.1% from the February 26th total of 15,619 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,325 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,325 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century Quality Diversified International ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QINT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,760,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,011,000 after purchasing an additional 29,752 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,333,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,699,000 after buying an additional 13,814 shares during the period. Intellus Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 715,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,920,000 after buying an additional 25,457 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 477,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,643,000 after buying an additional 138,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter.

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American Century Quality Diversified International ETF Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of American Century Quality Diversified International ETF stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,630. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.32. The firm has a market cap of $478.26 million, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.85. American Century Quality Diversified International ETF has a 52 week low of $45.91 and a 52 week high of $70.92.

About American Century Quality Diversified International ETF

The American Century Quality Diversified International ETF (QINT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, selected and weighted by value and growth factors. It excludes US firms and lower quality stocks. QINT was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

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